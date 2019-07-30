Man sought for thefts from vehicles, using stolen cards

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man in connection with thefts from vehicles and using stolen credit cards. The news release does not indicate when or where the incidents occurred, but officials released a store surveillance photo with a Monday time stamp.

NEWS RELEASE: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the pictured individual related to thefts from vehicles and using stolen credit cards. Please contact Inv. C. A. Edmondson with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800 ext. 4061 with any information.