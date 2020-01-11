Man shot, killed in Lincoln Terrace area; gunman sought

NEWS RELEASE: On January 11, 2020 just after midnight, Roanoke Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 1800 block of Gandy Dr NW [in the Lincoln Terrace area near Washington Park.] Arriving officers located an adult male — later identified as Nasion Brewer, 25 of Roanoke — inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Brewer was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. Preliminary investigation indicates there was a confrontation between Brewer and another adult male that escalated quickly and shots were fired. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.