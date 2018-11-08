Man shot in NW Roanoke; Police say no danger to community

From Roanoke City Police: On November 8, 2018 just before 7:00 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Bennett Dr. NW. On arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound inside the residence. The male was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for his injury.

Other parties on scene are being interviewed by Roanoke Police at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community in regard to this incident. If you have any information in reference to this incident, you’re asked to call us at (540)334-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.