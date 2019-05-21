Man sent to hospital after motorcycle hit by car

From Roanoke County Police Department:On Monday May 20, 2019, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Manetta was traveling northbound in the 5600 block of Peters Creek Rd. in Roanoke County when it struck a 2013 Ford Explorer that pulled out from Newland Rd. Mr. Manetta was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Both occupants of the Ford were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured., Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. Both northbound lanes of Peters Creek Rd. were closed for a few hours, but all lanes are open at this time. The investigation is ongoing.