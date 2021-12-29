Man injured during Vinton shooting

Vinton, VA -On December 28, 2021, at 1:54 p.m., officers of the Vinton Police Department responded to a malicious wounding call for service in the 200 block of 8th Street, Vinton. Responding officers located one adult male with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The adult male was subsequently transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The suspect vehicle, a red small sedan, fled the scene before officers’ arrival. Currently, detectives with the Vinton Police Department are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540)-283-7049.