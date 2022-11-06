Man found shot near downtown market area

| By

From Roanoke Police Department: On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call(540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.