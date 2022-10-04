Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County

From Virginia State Police– Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred September 29th , at 3:17 a.m. on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Route 678, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy, Va. drove the Jeep. Mr. Chisom was wearing his seatbelt and was transported Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Chisom died on October 3, 2022, from injuries received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

