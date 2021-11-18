Man dies after vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred today, (Nov 18) at 12:35 a.m. on Virgil H Goode Highway, one tenth of a mile north of Doe Run Road.

A 2003 GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the GMC was identified as Cleo Ray Sloan, 71, of Rocky Mount, Va. Mr. Sloan was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.