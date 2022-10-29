Man arrested in connection with death of Roanoke teen

UPDATE: Roanoke Police have arrested Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, and charged him with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony regarding the death of Demarion Sanders.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide. Warrants were obtained for his arrest and RPD personnel began searching for Jackson. On September 24th, Jackson was located in Houston, TX and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was detained at the Harris County Jail and initially refused extradition. Jackson’s refusal delayed the process of returning him to Roanoke. However, on October 11ththe extradition was signed and we began preparing to bring Jackson back to Roanoke. Roanoke Police traveled to Harris County, TX and took custody of Jackson, then transported him back to Roanoke in the span of approximately 38 hours. Once Jackson was back in Roanoke, the above warrants were served and he was remanded into the custody of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office.

This remains an active investigation and no further updates are available at this time.