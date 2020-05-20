Man arrested and charged with killing his wife

From Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: At 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday May 19th, deputies from our Office responded to a 911 call from the 1400 block of Red Hawk Run (Christiansburg).When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered 51 year old Michelle L. Tompkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Riner Rescue Squad members transported her to the New River Valley Medical Center where she died a short time later. Deputies arrested her husband 58-year-old Gerard P. Tompkins of Christiansburg at the scene. He was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.The investigation is on-going, further charges may be pending. No other information is available at this time.