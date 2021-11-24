Man acquitted in Grandin Village murder arrested again on related charges

| By

A Roanoke man who was acquitted in a May 2019 murder that took place on Denniston Avenue in Grandin Village has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint out of the Western District of Virginia on federal firearms charges related to the same incident. Demarcus Glenn, 23, was arrested yesterday on multiple firearms charges. During his trial Glenn testified that he was engaged in a drug transaction when the victim brandished a gun. Glenn then pulled a gun from his pocket and killed the victim, who was 16. In a statement today the Western District of Virginia said, “it is a federal crime to use, carry, brandish, or discharge a firearm during a drug transaction.”