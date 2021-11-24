Hot pursuit in Bedford County ends in accident

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: [This morning at approximately 3am] the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit in the Goodview area of Bedford County. The vehicle passed a Deputy in the area of 15818 Stewartsville Road (Wonder Drug) traveling at 90+ MPH. The driver of the vehicle attempted to elude the Deputy but crashed in the curves at Goodview Road and Goodview Town Road. The crash resulted in a rollover, ejecting one female occupant and partially ejecting the driver. Total of five occupants from Pennsylvania were in the vehicle. All five were transported to RMH and fortunately the injuries were not critical. Charges were obtained on the driver, Patrick Leblanc, age 25 of Thompson, Pennsylvania for reckless driving and felony eluding law enforcement.