Guilty verdicts on most counts in Ahmaud Abery murder trial

Guilty counts on most felony counts today in the murder of Ahmaud Abery, a black man chased down and then shot dead by three white men in Georgia, who claimed they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest, alleging he may have been stealing from construction sites: guilty on almost every count of malice murder, felony murder, false imprisonment and other related charges. Travis and Greg McMichael and William Bryan face lengthy prison sentences.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in self-defense.