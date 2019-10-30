Mahoney denies conflict allegation made by opponent in Supervisors race

| By

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors candidate Paul Mahoney has denied charges made earlier today by Democratic opponent Brian Powell – that the Republican candidate solicited a contribution from Sabrina Garvin at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center BEFORE he voted as a Planning Commission member on a special use permit to build a bird aviary. Mahoney said he DID ask Garvin for a contribution months after the Planning Commission vote on the S-U-P because he opposed the lawsuits filed against the Wildlife Center by several parties including their neighbor Stan Seymour – an independent candidate for the Cave Spring supervisors seat.

10-30 Mahoney reax

See/hear allegations made by Brian Powell in another story posted on WFIR website/Facebook