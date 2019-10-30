Cave Spring supervisor candidate accuses another of conflict of interest

The Democratic candidate for the Cave Spring District seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors is filing a complaint with the Virginia attorney general’s office over what he calls a conflict of interest related to his Republican opponent, Paul Mahoney. Powell said today he has documentation showing Mahoney used his current position as a member of the County Planning Commission to solicit a campaign contribution – from the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke. An e-mail forwarded to WFIR by Powell indicates the $1,000 campaign contribution from Sabrina Garvin at the Wildlife Center was made just before the Planning Commission ruled on an issue related to the special use permit process, which is at the heart of a dispute between the Center and several neighbors – including supervisors candidate Stan Seymour. Powell – who supports the Wildlife Center – contends Garvin was “pressured” to make that campaign contribution.

We are seeking comment from Paul Mahoney.