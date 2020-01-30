Mack Trucks to open Roanoke County plant, employ 250

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined Roanoke County and company officials today to announce that Mack Trucks, part of the Volvo Group, will invest $13 million in a new facility to build a new line of medium duty trucks. The plant, to be known as Mack’s Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility, will employ 250 in the former LSC Communications building in western Roanoke County.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

“We look forward to the opportunities our new medium-duty product line will bring for the company, our employees and the Roanoke Valley community,” said Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg. “We’re very grateful to the Commonwealth of Virginia and Roanoke County for their support of this project, and we look forward to growing this new business and being a successful and engaged corporate citizen.”

Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for almost two years on this project. Governor Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support Mack’s employee training activities. Roanoke County will provide a matching performance grant based on employment and investment goals.

The Roanoke Valley Operation (RVO) will pay an above average wage and create additional indirect jobs and economic benefits. Economic impact modeling (IMPLAN) by the Roanoke Regional Partnership estimates this project will have an overall annual economic impact of $364,171,198 at full operation and spur creation of 594 secondary jobs.

“Mack brings an iconic brand to Roanoke County and strengthens the economic base with high-paying and skilled jobs in a prominent industry sector,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County director of economic development.

“Mack strengthens an already robust transportation-related manufacturing sector in the greater region,” said Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “There already are 25 firms in this strong cluster and now there are 26 with this announcement.”