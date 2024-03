Luke Priddy not running again for Roanoke City Council

| By

Please see the attached message that I shared with Mayor Lea earlier today.

“After much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election. Please be assured, I will continue to dedicate myself to develop, advance, and promote a legislative program setting forth the needs of the city and its school system, and I remain committed to all of the duties incumbent upon me as a Council Member for the City of Roanoke.”