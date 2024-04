April is sexual assault awareness month

| By

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. SARA Roanoke is using this time to stress its mission and educate the public. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

SARA Roanoke is planning special events this month as a part Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Education and advocacy are always their mission. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports they are hoping to dispel some myths.

https://sararoanoke.org/