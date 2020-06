Lottery sales rebound; May is up 9% over 2019

Virginia Lottery sales took a hit when the coronavirus first arrived, but lottery officials say it did not take long for the numbers to rebound — May sales were 9% higher than the year before — and the lottery expects to meet its budgeted goal of providing more than $600 million to Virginia K-12 education in the fiscal year that ends next week. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

