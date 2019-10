Looking for winter homes: stink bugs and lady beetles

| By

It’s that time of year — when many insects decide your home would be a great place to spend the winter. This year, two in particular seem to be making themselves known — both non-native species from the same part of China. They are stink bugs and the “Multicolored Asian Lady Beetle.” WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-30 Insect Invaders Wrap2-WEB