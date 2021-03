Logistical challenge: getting COVID vaccinations to the homebound

| By

State health officials say providing COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Virginians presents logistical challenges that they are working to overcome as soon as possible. The main challenge is making sure that vaccine doses aren’t wasted. They must be quickly administered once a vial is opened, and Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula says there working to meet both that requirement and the vaccination needs of the homebound. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: