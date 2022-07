Local U.S. Congressman opposes assault weapons ban

From Congressman Griffith’s Office: Friday, July 29, 2022 – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement after voting no on the assault weapons ban:

“The assault weapons ban is an unconstitutional infringement on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. I will always stand up for the Second Amendment, so I voted no on this gun ban.”