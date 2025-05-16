President Trump’s current budget proposal includes dividing some of the funds from the Older Americans Act and defunding some programs. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the Local Office on Aging says both would make it difficult for the organization to continue helping seniors.

