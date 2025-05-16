Work is underway on a mural at Melrose Plaza that will cover the outside wall on the front of the building, with another design on the side that faces 24th Street northwest. Amanda Napier is the director of business services for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and the Market on Melrose; she says Roanoke residents can get involved with artist Bryce Cobbs.

The mural will be called “rooted in joy.” Cobbs also painted a mural at the Berglund Center that honored residents past and present from the Gainsboro neighborhood – part of which was uprooted to build the Roanoke Civic Center complex.