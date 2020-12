Local Komen chapter disbands, but not before distributing $500k

| By

A local organization devoted to the fight in against breast cancer in southwest Virginia has chosen to disband – rather than have the funds it raises sent out of the region. The Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge Affiliate is officially disbanded as of today, but not without first meeting its promise one last time by distributing a half-million dollars on hand to health care and breast cancer research efforts in southwest Virginia. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

12-03 Komen Disbands Voicer-WEB