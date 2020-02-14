Local senior living provider lets workers instantly access daily pay

| By

A Roanoke senior living provider is providing something new for its workers: instant access to any wages earned up to that point. They no longer need to wait until the next payday. Friendship officials say the benefit can help employees meet any immediate financial needs they might have, and it is a way to attract and retain workers.

NEWS RELEASE: – Friendship, a local leader in senior living and rehabilitation, proudly announces the implementation of DailyPay, a new voluntary benefit for employees that allows instant access to earned wages.

“At Friendship, we care very deeply for our team members as they are the heart and soul of our community,” said Friendship President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Hoff. “Our mission is ‘supporting friends by providing peace of mind’ and one way we, as an organization, can do that is to help our team members be able to meet the immediate financial needs they have, instead of them having to use third-party predatory lenders that end up costing more in the long run.”

Friendship is the first in the healthcare industry within the region to offer this benefit.

“It’s a competitive job market we’re in and quality job seekers are savvy. They are looking for more than just an acceptable hourly rate,” said Angela Hughes, vice president of human resources and corporate compliance. “In addition to conducting regular wage assessments, our team continues to seek and implement benefits and offerings that continue to make Friendship the best place to work.”

In 2019, Friendship was named best employer by Roanoker Magazine’s best of survey with the platinum award, and Southwest Virginia Living Magazine’s readers’ choice awards gave Friendship the bronze award.