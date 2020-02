Huddle Up Moms looks to make life easier for women after giving birth

A support group for new mothers – “Huddle Up Moms” – is just getting off the ground in Roanoke, looking to help women find all of the resources they need after giving birth. Huddle Up Moms is holding a free panel discussion and mixer, “Love Your Body,” Tuesday afternoon at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Hear our complete live in-studio conversation below or watch it on the WFIR news Facebook page.

