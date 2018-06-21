Local community theater looking for more dancers and singers

“Nice Work if You Can Get It,” is a stage musical set just before Prohibition took hold in the Roaring Twenties. Attic Productions in Fincastle is gearing up for a production that opens in late July – and they’ve got the “help wanted” sign out. Most of the casting is done, but director James Honnaker says they need about 4 more women and 5 men who can dance and perhaps sing in some of the big production numbers. Contact Honnaker via the Attic Productions Facebook page or website if you are interested in joining the cast of “Nice Work if You Can Get It.”

