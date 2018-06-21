United Way’s “Day of Action” has local impact

| By

United Way’s “Day of Action” is taking place nationwide today. Locally, volunteers are spending time with children at Head Start centers, sorting donated food at Feeding America and fixing youth bicycles at the West End Center. That’s for a joint program with Family Service of Roanoke Valley called “Pedal Up.” Jeff Collignon is a United Way vice-president. He says in the Roanoke Valley more than 150 people are donating their time at 13 sites today – for non-profits that rely on that donated help every day.

6-21 Day of Action#1-WEB