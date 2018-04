Local auction shop offers free appraisals at Black Dog salvage

Every other month Salem-based Farmer Auctions offers a free appraisal day, for people in the valley who think they might have hidden treasures in their attic or basement. For a second time they are holding that appraisal at Black Dog Salvage today as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

