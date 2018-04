Bikes for Vets campaign will help some get new rides

The Salem VA Medical Center and Goodwill Industries of the Valleys are partnering to collect new and gently-used adult bikes that will be given to veterans who don’t have cars. Goodwill is accepting the donated bikes for veterans at the thrift store on East Main Street in Salem through April 30. About 20 have been collected so far – they will all be given away on May 16. T.J. Thacker was a Marine – he now works at the Salem VA Center and says getting to work is a chore in itself.

