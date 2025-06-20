“Living Legends” will be part of Melrose Plaza grand opening celebration next month Gene Marrano June 20, 2025 1 min read Peter Lewis – Living Legend Doris Ennis – Living Legend Northwest Roanoke will honor 7 people with roots in that part of the city – dubbing them as “Living Legends,” – when Melrose Plaza has its official grand opening next month. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Clean Valley Council hosting 2nd annual “Rethink, Reuse, Repair” FairNext: Radford professor discusses increase in political violence Related Stories 1 min read UPDATE: Fork in the Market confirms no injuries after City Market Building fire Ian Price June 20, 2025 1 min read AUSL and MBL partner in new pro softball league which could benefit the college game as well Denise Membreno June 20, 2025 1 min read Radford professor discusses increase in political violence Web Staff June 20, 2025