Live on WFIR: Why does it takes two years to train a service dog?

Roanoke-based Saint Francis Service Dogs trains dogs to serve as life partners to people with disabilities — and to help them live more independent lives. What you may not realize is how much time and work it takes to make that happen. Executive Director Cabell Youell — and special guest, service dog Kia — joined us live Friday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

