Live in studio: Roanoke City manager Bob Cowell

Tonight is the kickoff for “Dickens of a Christmas” which runs on Friday nights through the 20th. The City of Roanoke Christmas tree lighting is tonight at 6:15 at the Wells Fargo Plaza. Live in studio this morning Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell was also thinking of the bottom line. Hear the complete conversation on a wide variety of issues with City Manager Bob Cowell below – or watch it on Facebook.

12-6 Bob Cowell in-studio