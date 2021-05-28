“Listening to Paintings: Renewal and Healing” online from Collective Euphonia

| By

A local group of artists in various disciplines calling themselves “Collective Euphonia” spent time at the Taubman Museum of Art recently in the gallery spaces, filming a performance called “Listening to Paintings: Renewal and Healing.” Performers include Pedro Szalay from Southwest Virginia ballet; there’s piano and operatic singing from tenor Scott Williamson.

There’s an online watch party and video release Sunday at 4-pm on the Collective Euphonia YouTube channel; “Listening to Paintings: Renewal and Healing,” will then be posted online after that. See a link below to the Sunday 4pm watch party.

https://w2g.tv/rooms/q5jcjjekqj2c17i9e2