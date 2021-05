Virginia 529 gives away $10,000 contributions to three new accounts

Tomorrow’s date is “529” — May 29th — and Virginia’s 529 program is marking the date with the offer of a $10,000 contribution to three newly-opened accounts. Those three will be randomly chosen among Virginia 529 accounts opened with at least $25 by next Tuesday. Such accounts offer many tax advantages to help save up for future education expenses. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Virginia 529 information and details on its “Tuition+ $10K Giveaway”