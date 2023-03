PHOTOS: Lime gone, Orange in as “Spin” comes into Roanoke

If you haven’t noticed, new scooters have made their way to downtown Roanoke. In order to fill a void left by the scooter company — Lime not renewing their contract — Roanoke City has brought in another supplier, Spin. We could see more of the orange scooters during the warmer months of the year.