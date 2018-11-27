Liberty University freezes tuition rates

From Liberty University: In response to the growing financial strain that college costs are putting on today’s graduates, Liberty University has announced that it is freezing its tuition rates. Residential students in the 2019-20 academic year will enjoy the same value in tuition and room and board costs as they did in 2018-19.The decision marks the first time in 10 years that Liberty has been able to freeze rates, a rare action for private colleges and universities.President Jerry Falwell said Liberty will continue to offer innovative financial solutions and packages to help students receive the education they want without the extra financial burden.“The impact of freezing tuition, combined with the new Middle America Scholarship , is a major increase in financial support for our students,” he said. “We understand how challenging it can be to pay for college. We want our students and their families to be able to focus more on education and less on making ends meet, and we’ve taken several steps to make that happen.”

The new Middle America Scholarship is helping students from middle-income families who typically earn between $35,000 and $95,000 per year. Students with an expected family contribution from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that is 1-18,000 will receive the scholarship to bring them up to the equivalent of the full Federal Pell Grant amount each year, and when combined with the Liberty Champion scholarship, the value will be up to $5,095.

“For eligible students, if the federal government does not award them a full Pell Grant, Liberty is paying the difference,” said Robert Ritz, executive vice president of finance. “This program is designed for new resident undergraduate students beginning in the fall of 2019.”

Also starting next fall, Liberty will increase its investment in a scholarship program that will aid students from the local area. The Stay Close, Go Far Promise Scholarship program, sponsored and funded by the nonprofit Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, is the first local initiative of its kind in Virginia. The program pledges to invest up to $8,000 per local student (those who attended a Lynchburg City School from the ninth to 12th grades) over four years to go toward tuition at a partnering higher education institution. Liberty is one of the six colleges and universities to take part, but it’s going a step further by providing an additional $8,000 to help with the cost of meal plans. Through Liberty and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, eligible high school graduates can receive up to $16,000 in scholarship aid over four years at Liberty. For more scholarships for Virginia residents, visit the admissions website.

Liberty’s online undergraduate students are also seeing more financial assistance. Liberty is providing digital textbooks and instructional materials to undergraduate students in its online program free of charge. This affects more than 700 courses, saving students up to $975 per year. Across the university’s online program, total savings could exceed $12.2 million.

Additional discounts and scholarships are also being made available to members of the military and first responders. Visit Liberty.edu/Scholarships for more information.