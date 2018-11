Green Christmas: Growers say wet yet is great for Christmas trees

Christmas tree sellers expect to be quite busy over the next couple of weekends, and they say this year’s unusually heavy rainfall has been great for the trees. Growers say the trees should hold up quite well this holiday season — as long as you remember to cut the base a little and then water daily. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

