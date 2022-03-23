Liberty Trust Hotel makes debut in downtown Roanoke

A project about 5 years in the making is open for business – the Liberty Trust Hotel, in the former bank and office building on South Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. The upscale “boutique” hotel features 54 rooms, many with sweeping views of the city. The Liberty Trust Hotel building dates back to 1909; many original design features were left intact in order to qualify for historic tax credits. Room rates per night range from $160 to $500 a night. Vishal Savani is managing director for the development company.