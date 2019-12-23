Liberty Trust building turned hotel to be featured on Salvage Dawgs episode next week

The Savara Development LLC company that is turning the former Liberty Trust building on Jefferson Street into a boutique hotel also allowed the Salvage Dawgs TV crew from Black Dog Salvage to explore the 1910 structure from roof to basement. What they found will be seen in a Salvage Dawgs episode next Monday. The boutique hotel will feature some of the building’s original architectural details and should open late next year.

(from Savara news release) Mike, Robert, Tay, Ted and Grayson explored the building from roof to basement to find and remove architectural elements from plumbing and lighting fixtures, to dangerously heavy safe doors that will be used in a custom build for the hotel lobby. Roanoke’s Balzer & Associates is working with the developers on the renovations of the building. Located at 101 S. Jefferson Street, on the corner between Alexander’s Restaurant and the Amtrak Station, the new hotel will be known as The Liberty Trust and will feature 54 guest rooms along with a lobby bar and restaurant.