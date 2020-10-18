Liberty stays unbeaten and defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Liberty rushing leader Josh Mack came down with a stomach bug Friday night, so Shedro Louis got the nod and helped sink Syracuse in a big way.

The seldom-used running back scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards, quarterback Malik Willis passed for one score and ran for another, and Liberty beat Syracuse 38-21 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

It was the program’s first win ever against a Power Five conference team.

“I said ever since I was hired here I like doing things that are first,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “I like it for our program, for our kids, our administration, our fans. Really, really proud of our team. Our kids, the character showed. We were without a lot of kids for various reasons. Man, it’s just a great effort. I said this week it kind of expedites our expectations, where we are.”

Freeze said Mack could have played, but Louis and backfield mate Peytton Pickett more than picked up the slack.

Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0). Liberty, which averaged 250 yards on the ground entering the game, had 258 yards rushing in the first half and 338 for the game. In a 24-0 shutout over Liberty a year ago, Syracuse (1-4, 1-3 ACC) held the Flames to minus-4 yards on the ground.