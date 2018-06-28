Liberty professor charged with attempted hookup with minor

A 63-year-old Liberty University professor is charged with attempting to have sexual relations with a minor. The Bedford County Sheriff’s office says Stephen Kilpatrick of Forest was arrested yesterday after traveling to meet a person he thought we would be an underage female. Liberty University’s website says Kilpatrick is an associate professor of mathematics, but officials there say he is suspended from his duties pending the outcome of the case.

News release: On June 27, 2018, Stephen Kilpatrick, 63, of Forest, VA, was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the online sexual exploitation of a child. Kilpatrick was taken into custody by investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, when he traveled to meet who he believed to be an underage female. Kilpatrick was transported to the Adult Detention Center in Bedford, and charged with three counts of violating Code of VA 18.2-370, Indecent Liberties with a Child, and three counts of violating Code of VA 18.2-374.3, Use of Communications Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Involving Children. This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information involving this crime, they are asked to contact the Southern Virginia ICAC at 434-534-9521.