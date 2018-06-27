Body found after Roanoke County house fire, no foul play suspected

From Roanoke County Fire & Rescue: Roanoke County Police conducted a joint investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office following the fire that broke out early this morning on Mount Gordon Road. The body of a 25-year-old male was discovered in a second-floor bedroom where the fire originated. Police and Fire Marshals do not suspect foul play. The flames were contained to the bedroom of origin, but there was smoke damage to the rest of the second floor. Damage estimates are figured at $15,000. The investigation is ongoing.