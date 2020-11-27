Liberty football wins again at home against UMass

| By

(from LFSN) Liberty closed out a perfect home slate with a 45-0 shutout victory over the UMass Minutemen, today at Williams Stadium. The Flames (9-1) pushed their home winning streak to a program-record-tying 11 games, going a perfect 6-0 at Williams Stadium this season. Liberty joins BYU (9-0) as the first two FBS programs to reach nine wins this season. Today’s matchup was the first meeting between two FBS Independents this season. UMass falls to 0-4 on the campaign.

Liberty posted its first shutout over an FBS program, and first shutout since blanking Presbyterian 16-0 on Nov. 5, 2016. Two weeks after posting a season-high 633 total yards, Liberty totaled 629 yards today on a season-high 378 yards rushing and 251 yards passing. For the game, Liberty outgained the Minutemen 629-227 overall.