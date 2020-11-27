Fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

(from VA State police) Virginia State Police Trooper N.A. Keister is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:10 p.m. on Route 58 Bypass, less than a mile south of Oakridge Farms Road. A 2008 Honda Civic was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the Route 58 Bypass when it struck head-on a northbound 2005 GMC Yukon. The driver of the Honda, Joaquin B. Galvan, 51, of Bassett, Va., died at the scene. A female passenger in the Honda was transported to Sovah Health for treatment of serious injuries. The Virginia State Police Salem Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.