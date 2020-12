Liberty football showcase this weekend is canceled

Perhaps the biggest spotlight for Liberty football ever this weekend has come to a screeching halt. The road game between the number 25 Flames and number 14 Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been canceled due to a COVID outbreak within Liberty’s football program. Liberty ends its season at 9 and 1; the Flames still hope for a bowl game invitation. WFIR’s Greg Roberts:

