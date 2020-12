Northam: We should attack the virus, not each other

Governor Northam says Virginians need to work together to combat and overcome COVID-19 – and not battle each other. It follows action this week in Campbell County, near Lynchburg, where the board of supervisors passed what members call a “First Amendment Sanctuary Resolution.” It states the governor’s COVID-related executive orders violate citizen’s constitutional rights. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

