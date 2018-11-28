Lexington soldier killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

| By

The Pentagon says a Lexington soldier was one of three killed by a bomb blast Tuesday in Afghanistan. He is identified as 29-year-old Army Captain Andrew Ross. The Defense department says the three died after their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device. Ross was assigned to an airborne special forces group at Fort Bragg.

News release: The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of two soldiers and one airman who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. The service members died Nov. 27, 2018, from injuries sustained when their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. The soldiers were assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The airman was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. The incident is under investigation. The deceased are: Army Capt. Andrew Ross, 29, of Lexington, Virginia. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Michael Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania.