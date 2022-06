LEAP will have new consolidated headquarters

| By

A new service is on its way to the Roanoke area to help people get good and nutritious food. WFIR Intern Reporter Alex Powell has more:

Pictured left to right: Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul, Commissioner of VDACS Joe Guthrie, LEAP founder and board member Brent Cochran, LEAP Director of Support Services Sam Hedges, LEAP board member Susan Clark, LEAP Director of Programs Kelly Key. (Michael Wallace photo)